Thunder center Chet Holmgren fractures hip in fall after collision at rim, out at least two months

  
Published November 11, 2024 02:15 AM

The Oklahoma City Thunder, already without center Isaiah Hartenstein at center due to a hand injury, now have lost their other star center for at least two months and likely longer than that.

Chet Holmgren suffered a right iliac hip fracture, the team announced Sunday night. The iliac bones are the large, flat bones commonly called hip bones, ones that kind of look kind of like butterfly wings when looking at a skeleton. “A return to play protocol will be provided in 8 to 10 weeks,” the team statement said, suggesting Holmgren could be out beyond the All-Star break.

Holmgren sounded resigned to a familiar but long rehab process in this social media post later on Sunday night.

The injury occurred midway through the first quarter when Holmgren and Andrew Wiggins collided as the Warriors wing drove to the rim and Holmgren came to contest his shot. Holmgren fell and landed awkwardly.

Holmgren is critical to what the Thunder do on both ends of the court, particularly as a defensive rim protector. He is averaging 18.2 points and 9.2 rebounds a game this season, shooting 40% from 3 — allowing the Thunder to play a five-out style — while blocking 2.9 shots a game. Oklahoma City has been outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court.

How much Holmgren means to the Thunder was evident Sunday night as the team struggled in his absence and fell to the Golden State Warriors 127-116. That might have happened anyway, with Stephen Curry scoring 36 points, but the injury changed the defensive dynamic of the contest (and cast a shadow over the mood on the night). The Thunder tried to adapt on the fly and play small, something they will likely get better at with time.

For now, the Thunder — one of the deeper teams in the league — needs to find ways to keep winning and stay in touch with the Warriors and Suns at the top of the Western Conference.

