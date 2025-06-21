NBA Finals Game 7 history: Looking back at the last seven Game 7s

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sunday night we will witness the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history — one game with everything on the line.

“One game. I mean, this is what it’s all about,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “This is what you dream about growing up, this kind of opportunity.”

It’s a stage where the biggest, most legendary names in the game — as well as some role players with impeccable timing — have etched their name in NBA lore.

“When I think of Game 7, at least in the Finals, I think of San Antonio and Miami, and I think of Lakers/Celtics,” Alex Caruso said.

On Sunday, people will be thinking of Pacers vs. Thunder. Either Indiana or Oklahoma City will win its first NBA championship (we’re not counting the title the former Thunder won as the SuperSonics in Seattle, they will have an expansion team in that city that can count that title soon enough).

In honor of Game 7, let’s look back at the last seven Game 7s of the NBA Finals.

2016: Cavaliers at Warriors

This is the Game 7 that sticks in many people’s minds.

“I think that’s probably one of the greatest games I’ve ever been able to watch as a basketball fan,” Tyrese Haliburton said. “That’s what makes Game 7 so fun.”

“2016, that was the Kyrie step back on the wing,” the Pacers’ Obi Toppin said when asked about his favorite Game 7 memory. “Yeah, that was probably the coldest one, for sure.”

We can only hope Sunday’s Game 7 lives up to the drama of the last NBA Finals Game 7, when LeBron James put up a line of 27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and three blocks — although we only remember one of them.

"The Block"



On this day in 2016... LeBron James completed a jaw-dropping chasedown block late in Game 7 of the 2016 #NBAFinals setting the stage for a historic comeback. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/ggIioL6vf5 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 19, 2022

LeBron’s effort helped Cleveland cap a 3-1 series comeback and beat Golden State on its home court. Don’t forget about Kevin Love’s defense on Stephen Curry late in that game, either.

2013: Spurs at Heat

This NBA Finals is remembered more for Game 6, when Ray Allen’s corner 3 off a Chris Bosh offensive rebound forced a Game 7 just as it looked like San Antonio would be celebrating a title. After that, the Heat still had work to do. In Game 7, LeBron took charge with 37 points and 12 rebounds, while Dwyane Wade added 23 points and 10 rebounds in the 95-88 Miami win.

2010: Celtics vs. Lakers

The Lakers had come from 3-2 down in the series to force a Game 7 (and don’t ask Celtics fans “what if Kendrick Perkins had been healthy?”). Like a lot of Game 7s, this one wasn’t pretty. Kobe Bryant stepped up with 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Pau Gasol added 19 points and 18 boards. However, with the Lakers up by just 3 and more than a minute left in the game, it was Ron Artest’s 3-pointer that proved to be the biggest shot of the night, leading to the greatest postgame podium session in NBA history.

"He never passes me the ball. And he passed me the ball! Kobe [Bryant] passed me the ball!"



On this day in 2010, Ron Artest hit a clutch three against the Celtics in Game 7 of the NBA Finals and had a classic postgame interview after winning the title 😂

pic.twitter.com/CjiMFybPXg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 17, 2025

2005: Pistons at Spurs

This was the peak defense NBA Finals — only one team broke 100 all series long — and San Antonio won Game 7 in an 81-74 slugfest. Tim Duncan did his thing with 25 points and 11 rebounds, but it was Manu Ginobili scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter that locked the title up for the Spurs.

1994: Knicks at Rockets

New York had a 3-2 series lead, but under the old 3-2-3 format, had to go to Houston and seal the deal. Hakeem Olajuwon proved to be too much. In Game 7 he had 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots. This was the first of back-to-back Rockets titles.

1988: Pistons at Lakers

“Big Game” James Worthy lived up to that reputation in this one with a triple-double of 36 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. Magic Johnson also stood out with 19 points and 14 assists to help the Lakers come back from a 3-2 deficit in the series and win.

1984: Lakers at Celtics

Of course this classic 1980s Finals Game 7 featured a big game from Larry Bird — 20 points, 12 rebounds — but this game is remembered as the Cedric Maxwell game: 24 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals. The Celtics got to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy that year.