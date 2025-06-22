 Skip navigation
Victor Wembanyama opens up about ‘great experience’ at Shaolin Temple in China

  
Published June 22, 2025 09:25 AM

The images were all over social media: 7'3" Victor Wembanyama with a shaved head, wearing robes and running with monks at a Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, China.

Wembanyama opened up about the experience at the Fanatics Fest in New York on Sunday. Quotes via Larry Holder at The Athletic.

“It was a great experience,” Wembanyama said. “My goal going there was putting my body through things that it’s not used to doing and allowing my range of movement and strength. This was probably as very different as possible from what I’m used to doing.”
So what did that look like?

“Kung fu. Everyday. It was like a vegan temple, monastery. … I was isolated,” Wembanyama said,

He added that he had to sneak out and get some meat dishes to help him maintain the 245 pounds he has now reached.

This was a casual affair, where Wembanyama played chess against 100 people lined up (he won) and had a conversation in “The Shop” with Tom Brady, LeBron James, and others, during which he discussed his experience in China.

He did not discuss the blood clot in his shoulder issue, which prematurely ended last season for him, although he is expected to be recovered and ready for the start of training camp. The Spurs will have a full season with him, De’Aaron Fox at the point, rookie Dylan Harper (who they are expected to draft with the No. 2 pick next week) and a roster that can make some noise in the Western Conference.

