 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks
Five 2024-25 fantasy basketball bounceback candidates
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
The Fateful Eight: Boom/Bust ADPs in 2024
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 - Qualifying
Tyler Reddick maintains No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_rice_240813.jpg
Outlining possible next steps for Rice situation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks
Five 2024-25 fantasy basketball bounceback candidates
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
The Fateful Eight: Boom/Bust ADPs in 2024
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 - Qualifying
Tyler Reddick maintains No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_rice_240813.jpg
Outlining possible next steps for Rice situation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Utah Jazz sign center Kyle Filipowski to four-year, $12 million contract

  
Published August 13, 2024 09:44 AM
2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 16: Kyle Filipowski #22 of the Utah Jazz looks at his jersey during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on July 16, 2024 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Dylan Goodman/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Kyle Filipowski was a first-round talent who fell to the second round of the NBA draft, but the Jazz are going to pay him like a first-round pick.

Utah used the rest of its cap space to sign Filipowski to a four-year, $12 million contract, a signing the team announced. This is the largest contract for a second-round player in a couple of years and is equivalent to what the No. 22 pick in the draft would be guaranteed, reports Bobby Marks of ESPN. The first two years of the contract are guaranteed, the third is non-guaranteed, and the fourth is a team option.

Filipowski is a stretch big who improved as Summer League went along. In Las Vegas, he was scoreless in his first game and had four points in the second, but he put up 20 and 26 in his last two games there (with 11 rebounds in the second one) as he started to find his space at that level.

Expect the same during the NBA season. Filipowski should start to grow into his role. He will have to earn frontcourt minutes on a team with John Collins, Walker Kessler, and Drew Eubanks at the five, plus Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh in the frontcourt.

Filipowski fits with the Jazz and the way the NBA game is evolving. He can shoot the 3, shows some handle, moves his feet well on defense and projects as a backup big in the NBA.

Mentions
KyleFilipowski.jpg Kyle Filipowski Utah Jazz Primary Logo Utah Jazz