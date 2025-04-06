Raptors vs. Nets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 6

It’s Sunday, April 6, and the Toronto Raptors (28-50) and Brooklyn Nets (25-52) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Raptors are currently 11-27 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Nets have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Toronto is 2-1 versus Brooklyn this season with the last two wins coming by 17 and 30 points.

Brooklyn is coming off a 15-point loss that snapped a two-game winning streak. The Nets are 2-7 over the last nine games, while the Raptors are 0-3 over the past three contests and 4-7 over the previous 11.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Raptors vs. Nets live today

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 3:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Raptors vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Raptors (-131), Nets (+110)

Spread: Raptors -2

Over/Under: 214 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 107.57, and the Nets 106.52.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Raptors vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Raptors on the ML:

“Toronto has won the last two meetings by a combined 47 points after losing the first meeting by seven points. While the Nets have the slight rest advantage, I would lean toward the Raptors here, especially since they opened as slight favorites. It’s Toronto ML or pass.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Raptors on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 214.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. Nets on Sunday

The Raptors have won their last 3 matchups against divisional opponents

Each of the Nets’ last 5 home games against the Raptors have stayed under the Total

The Nets have covered in 26 of their 48 matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

