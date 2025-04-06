 Skip navigation
All Scores
Jalen Brunson set to return to Knicks lineup Sunday vs. Suns

  
Published April 6, 2025 12:56 PM

It was reported earlier in the week that this could happen, and on Sunday it will become a reality.

Jalen Brunson is set to return to the Knicks lineup Sunday when New York hosts Phoenix, a story reported by Chris Haynes and multiple Knicks writers.

Earlier in the week, Brunson said he was cleared for basketball activities, the only question on his return was timing. With the Knicks on a back-to-back this weekend — they beat Atlanta Saturday — the real question was which one of the games he would play, because it was never going to be both.

Brunson would be a lock to make an All-NBA team this season except he has played in 61 games and needs to play at least 20 minutes in four more to reach the league’s 65-game threshold to be eligible for postseason awards. The Knicks have five games remaining, including Sunday. Brunson is averaging 26.3 points a game this season with a 60.6% true shooting percentage, plus he’s dishing out 7.4 assists a game.

Barring a highly unlikely total collapse in the season’s final week, the Knicks will be the No. 3 seed in the East and host either Detroit or Milwaukee in the first round.

