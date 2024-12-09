Watch Chris Paul move past Jason Kidd into second all-time in assists

The Point God is now second all-time in assists.

With 7:06 left in the second quarter, Chris Paul set up Victor Wembanyama for a 3-pointer that was Paul’s 12,092nd assist in his career, moving him past Jason Kidd into second all-time in assists with the NBA.

Paul, in his 20th NBA season, led the league in assists five times, and averaged double-digit assists in seven seasons.

Paul now only trails John Stockton on the all-time assist list, but by more than 3,000 dimes — CP3 is not catching the Utah legend. For the record, Kidd falls to third on the list, LeBron James is fourth and Steve Nash is fifth on this list.

Every one of those players is a Hall of Famer or will be soon, and that includes Paul.

