 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UCLA v Washington
Lauren Betts has 23 points in No. 1 UCLA’s 73-62 win over Washington
USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge Hoopfest Women's Basketball Classic: TCU v South Carolina
Ashlyn Watkins dunks again and No. 3 South Carolina women overwhelm No. 9 TCU 85-52
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Dave Parker and Dick Allen elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

Top Clips

nflc_west_thumb_real.jpg
Kornacki shows how Week 14 changed NFC West race
nfc_south_thumb.jpg
NFC South clinching probabilities with Kornacki
nbc_fnia_florioheyward_241208.jpg
Heyward eager for ‘state championship’ v. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UCLA v Washington
Lauren Betts has 23 points in No. 1 UCLA’s 73-62 win over Washington
USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge Hoopfest Women's Basketball Classic: TCU v South Carolina
Ashlyn Watkins dunks again and No. 3 South Carolina women overwhelm No. 9 TCU 85-52
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Dave Parker and Dick Allen elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

Top Clips

nflc_west_thumb_real.jpg
Kornacki shows how Week 14 changed NFC West race
nfc_south_thumb.jpg
NFC South clinching probabilities with Kornacki
nbc_fnia_florioheyward_241208.jpg
Heyward eager for ‘state championship’ v. Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Chris Paul move past Jason Kidd into second all-time in assists

  
Published December 8, 2024 09:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 8: Chris Paul #3 of the San Antonio Spurs throws an assist to pass Jason Kidd for the second all time assist record during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 8, 2024 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photos by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Point God is now second all-time in assists.

With 7:06 left in the second quarter, Chris Paul set up Victor Wembanyama for a 3-pointer that was Paul’s 12,092nd assist in his career, moving him past Jason Kidd into second all-time in assists with the NBA.

Paul, in his 20th NBA season, led the league in assists five times, and averaged double-digit assists in seven seasons.

Paul now only trails John Stockton on the all-time assist list, but by more than 3,000 dimes — CP3 is not catching the Utah legend. For the record, Kidd falls to third on the list, LeBron James is fourth and Steve Nash is fifth on this list.

Every one of those players is a Hall of Famer or will be soon, and that includes Paul.

Mentions
SAS_Paul_Chris.jpg Chris Paul SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs