 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shedeur Sanders
Separated by decades, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and coordinator Pat Shurmur form play-calling bond
Carson Beck
Carson Beck retains Kirby Smart’s confidence as leader of No. 2 Georgia’s offense despite interceptions
Lotzeir Brooks.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Millville High School Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks

Top Clips

nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week
nbc_pft_speedroundlions_241105.jpg
Can any team in NFC derail Lions’ Super Bowl run?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shedeur Sanders
Separated by decades, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and coordinator Pat Shurmur form play-calling bond
Carson Beck
Carson Beck retains Kirby Smart’s confidence as leader of No. 2 Georgia’s offense despite interceptions
Lotzeir Brooks.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Millville High School Wide Receiver Lotzeir Brooks

Top Clips

nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week
nbc_pft_speedroundlions_241105.jpg
Can any team in NFC derail Lions’ Super Bowl run?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Domantas Sabonis’ putback game-winner lifting Kings past Heat

  
Published November 5, 2024 10:53 AM
Sacramento Kings v Miami Heat

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 04: Malik Monk #0 of the Sacramento Kings celebrates a shot made by Domantas Sabonis #11 in the final seconds of the game vs the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center on November 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In a tight fourth quarter in Miami, the Heat led thanks to a Terry Rozier 3-pointer and a couple of Tyler Herro free throws, but DeMar DeRozan was clutch for Sacramento — he had eight points in the fourth, including a four-point play. He was the reason the Kings were in it at the end.

With the game on the line for Sacramento, De’Aaron Fox got a clean look at an 11-foot fadeaway but missed — and Domantas Sabonis was there to clean it up, grab the rebound, get off a quick shot and sink the game-winner.

That is a fantastic play by Sabonis, getting the shot up that quickly with touch.

Miami lost this game in the third quarter — again — and that is becoming a real early-season issue for this team. Still, at 3-3 on the season that is good enough for the No. 3 seed in the East this early.

Sacramento went 3-1 on its road trip and sits at 4-3, the No. 8 seed in the crowded middle of the West we expected (from Houston at the No. 4 seed through San Antonio at No.12, every team is between 4-3 and 3-4).

Mentions
SAC_Sabonis_Domantas.jpg Domantas Sabonis SAC_DeRozan_DeMar.jpg DeMar DeRozan Sacramento Kings Primary Logo Sacramento Kings Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat