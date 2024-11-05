Watch Domantas Sabonis’ putback game-winner lifting Kings past Heat

In a tight fourth quarter in Miami, the Heat led thanks to a Terry Rozier 3-pointer and a couple of Tyler Herro free throws, but DeMar DeRozan was clutch for Sacramento — he had eight points in the fourth, including a four-point play. He was the reason the Kings were in it at the end.

With the game on the line for Sacramento, De’Aaron Fox got a clean look at an 11-foot fadeaway but missed — and Domantas Sabonis was there to clean it up, grab the rebound, get off a quick shot and sink the game-winner.

That is a fantastic play by Sabonis, getting the shot up that quickly with touch.

Miami lost this game in the third quarter — again — and that is becoming a real early-season issue for this team. Still, at 3-3 on the season that is good enough for the No. 3 seed in the East this early.

Sacramento went 3-1 on its road trip and sits at 4-3, the No. 8 seed in the crowded middle of the West we expected (from Houston at the No. 4 seed through San Antonio at No.12, every team is between 4-3 and 3-4).