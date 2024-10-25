Watch Klay Thompson put up 22 points in Mavericks debut

Klay Thompson came to Dallas to change the narrative around him. For a night, it worked brilliantly.

Thompson put up 22 points and knocked down six 3-pointers in his Dallas Mavericks debut, and his new team picked up the 120-109 win over San Antonio.

WHAT A START to the @KlayThompson era in Dallas:



🔥 22 PTS on 7-13 FGM

🔥 7 REB, 3 STL



He sets a @dallasmavs record with 6 threes in his debut! pic.twitter.com/g3nQMBM9ty — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2024

Six 3-pointers sets the new Mavericks record in a player’s debut with the team.

Luka Dončić on playing with Klay Thompson: “It’s easy to play with a guy like that. It makes your life easier. You gotta find him… It makes my life and Kai’s life easier. It makes the whole team’s life easier. It’s a lot of space, so it’s great.” — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) October 25, 2024

After a bit of a slow start, Dallas had it rolling in this one, and Luka Doncic was in midseaosn form with 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, including this one where he has eyes in the back of his head.

That’s just about a perfect start to the season for Thompson and the Mavericks.