Watch Klay Thompson put up 22 points in Mavericks debut

  
Published October 24, 2024 11:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Klay Thompson came to Dallas to change the narrative around him. For a night, it worked brilliantly.

Thompson put up 22 points and knocked down six 3-pointers in his Dallas Mavericks debut, and his new team picked up the 120-109 win over San Antonio.

Six 3-pointers sets the new Mavericks record in a player’s debut with the team.

After a bit of a slow start, Dallas had it rolling in this one, and Luka Doncic was in midseaosn form with 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, including this one where he has eyes in the back of his head.

That’s just about a perfect start to the season for Thompson and the Mavericks.

Mentions
Klay Thompson.png Klay Thompson Luka Doncic.png Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks