Watch Trae Young drop 45 on Spurs then clinch game by drawing charge

Trae Young hasn’t consistently found his groove from beyond the arc this season and that continued in San Antonio Thursday, where he was 2-of-9 from deep.

But Young was doing everything else right — he dropped 45 on the Spurs, including key shots late, to help secure the 137-135 Hawks win.

Trae Young (45 PTS, 14 AST) put on A SHOW in Atlanta's 137-135 win in San Antonio 🤩



33 (!) of his 45 PTS came in the 2nd half 🤯 pic.twitter.com/etfNZm21po — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2023

Young also saved the game with his defense (a sentence one does not write every day). He drew a charge on Jeremy Sochan as the Spurs point guard in training tried to tie the game up with 2.7 seconds remaining.

45 points, 14 assists and...



The game-saving drawn charge with 2.7 seconds remaining!



What a game from Trae Young 👏 https://t.co/DPb3TOlqaV pic.twitter.com/NLcdWZxQ1f — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2023

Was that a charge? To my eyes that is a block or, maybe better, a no call, but in the moment Young got the whistle. We’ll see what the Last Two Minute report says, although often those reports seem more about backing the officials than transparency.

Victor Wembanyama had 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Spurs in the loss.

The win pulled the Hawks up to .500 for the season at 9-9. This was the Spurs 13th straight loss.