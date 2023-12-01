 Skip navigation
nbc_cfb_ndstanfordrecap_231128.jpg
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s two possible bowl paths entering Championship Saturday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Reggie Jackson and Dyson Daniels need to be picked back up
Woods, player directors call out 'speculation' in latest memo

nbc_chky_michiganndlites_231201.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame smashes Michigan
macintosh400imwin.jpg
McIntosh dominates to win the 400m IM at U.S. Open
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_231201.jpg
Smith holds on to win the 100m backstroke

Watch Trae Young drop 45 on Spurs then clinch game by drawing charge

  
Published December 1, 2023 09:40 AM
Atlanta Hawks v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 30: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 30, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Trae Young hasn’t consistently found his groove from beyond the arc this season and that continued in San Antonio Thursday, where he was 2-of-9 from deep.

But Young was doing everything else right — he dropped 45 on the Spurs, including key shots late, to help secure the 137-135 Hawks win.

Young also saved the game with his defense (a sentence one does not write every day). He drew a charge on Jeremy Sochan as the Spurs point guard in training tried to tie the game up with 2.7 seconds remaining.

Was that a charge? To my eyes that is a block or, maybe better, a no call, but in the moment Young got the whistle. We’ll see what the Last Two Minute report says, although often those reports seem more about backing the officials than transparency.

Victor Wembanyama had 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Spurs in the loss.

The win pulled the Hawks up to .500 for the season at 9-9. This was the Spurs 13th straight loss.

