 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tanner Scott

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_davanteadams_250304.jpg
Adams could land on the Saints or Chiefs
nbc_roto_giantspick_250304.jpg
Giants reportedly eyeing trade up to No. 1 pick
roczen_with_fans.jpg
Supercross 2025: Daytona biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tanner Scott

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_davanteadams_250304.jpg
Adams could land on the Saints or Chiefs
nbc_roto_giantspick_250304.jpg
Giants reportedly eyeing trade up to No. 1 pick
roczen_with_fans.jpg
Supercross 2025: Daytona biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Andrés Muñoz

  
Published March 4, 2025 04:59 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Andrés MuñozSEA - RP
Throws: RAge: 26Mixed 5x5: $8 | AL 5x5: $13
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 60Mixed 2026: $8 | 2027: $7
Outlook: Low scoring contenders tend to fare best when it comes to piling up save opportunities for their closers, but that wasn’t the case for the Mariners last season. The team recorded saves in just 34 of 85 wins. Only the 62-win Marlins (33) and 41-win White Sox (21) had fewer saves. Muñoz was limited to 22 saves despite turning in a completely healthy season, though that he wasn’t used as a pure closer played a significant role there; he entered prior to the ninth in 20 of his 60 appearances and came into tie games 15 times. Incredibly enough, not one of Muñoz’s five blown saves came in the ninth. The only traditional blown save he took was when he blew a one-run lead in the 10th at Coors Field in April. Muñoz’s average fastball velocity has dipped two mph since he peaked at 100.2 mph in 2022, but he’s been more effective with it anyway, in part because he’s added in a sinker. His slider remains outstanding. It should help Muñoz’s fantasy value going forward that he was used as a more traditional closer after Dan Wilson replaced Scott Servais as the Mariners’ manager in late August. He remains a significant injury risk, but he’ll probably be a top-10 closer this year if he again stays off the IL.
AndresMunoz.jpg

Mentions
Munoz_Andre.jpg Andres Munoz Seattle Mariners Primary Logo Seattle Mariners