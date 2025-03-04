2025 Fantasy Preview: Andrés Muñoz

Outlook: Low scoring contenders tend to fare best when it comes to piling up save opportunities for their closers, but that wasn’t the case for the Mariners last season. The team recorded saves in just 34 of 85 wins. Only the 62-win Marlins (33) and 41-win White Sox (21) had fewer saves. Muñoz was limited to 22 saves despite turning in a completely healthy season, though that he wasn’t used as a pure closer played a significant role there; he entered prior to the ninth in 20 of his 60 appearances and came into tie games 15 times. Incredibly enough, not one of Muñoz’s five blown saves came in the ninth. The only traditional blown save he took was when he blew a one-run lead in the 10th at Coors Field in April. Muñoz’s average fastball velocity has dipped two mph since he peaked at 100.2 mph in 2022, but he’s been more effective with it anyway, in part because he’s added in a sinker. His slider remains outstanding. It should help Muñoz’s fantasy value going forward that he was used as a more traditional closer after Dan Wilson replaced Scott Servais as the Mariners’ manager in late August. He remains a significant injury risk, but he’ll probably be a top-10 closer this year if he again stays off the IL.