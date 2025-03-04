2025 Fantasy Preview: Trevor Megill

Outlook: With Devin Williams out for the first half, it was thought Megill might have a chance to open last season as Milwaukee’s closer. Instead, he was behind Abner Uribe initially, and just a few days into the season, he suffered a concussion when he fainted and fell. After returning, he set up twice and then supplanted the struggling Uribe. He was 20-for-22 saving games with a 2.41 ERA when he went on the IL at the end of July with a back strain. He set up for Williams once back, and he wound up allowing just one run and two hits over nine innings in September. With Williams gone to the Bronx and the Brewers probably not interested in spending much money on their bullpen, Megill should be a full-time closer this year. The former Cubs and Twins castoff throws 97-101 mph and has a hard curve that’s getting harder; it’s average velocity increased from 83.4 mph in 2022 to 87.4 mph last year. He’s a fine option as a No. 2 closer in mixed leagues.