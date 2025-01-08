Watch Trae Young’s game-winning buzzer-beater from beyond halfcourt to down Jazz

It looked like Collin Sexton could be the hometown hero in Utah — he drained a contested 3-pointer to tie the game at 121-121 with four seconds left.

Then Trae Young stepped up from beyond halfcourt.

Young had a monster night, with 24 points and 20 assists, leading a balanced Atlanta attack with Clint Capela scoring 18 and De’Andre Hunter adding 17 off the bench.

The Hawks had lost three in a row on the road and could use this win on their six-game road trip (which heads to Phoenix on Thursday).

Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 35 points, while Sexton finished with 24. There is just no defense for Young from 50 feet out.