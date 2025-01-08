 Skip navigation
Watch Trae Young’s game-winning buzzer-beater from beyond halfcourt to down Jazz

  
Published January 8, 2025 12:30 AM
Atlanta Hawks v Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 07: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks celebrates with teammates after making the game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on January 07, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It looked like Collin Sexton could be the hometown hero in Utah — he drained a contested 3-pointer to tie the game at 121-121 with four seconds left.

Then Trae Young stepped up from beyond halfcourt.

Young had a monster night, with 24 points and 20 assists, leading a balanced Atlanta attack with Clint Capela scoring 18 and De’Andre Hunter adding 17 off the bench.

The Hawks had lost three in a row on the road and could use this win on their six-game road trip (which heads to Phoenix on Thursday).

Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 35 points, while Sexton finished with 24. There is just no defense for Young from 50 feet out.

