Watch Victor Wembanyama put together 34-point triple-double, lifting Spurs past Kings

The Spurs are a come-from-behind team. As noted by Paul Garcia, of The Spot Up substack and podcast focused on the Spurs, San Antonio is a come-from-behind team. They came from 17 down to beat the Sacramento Kings on the road Sunday, the team’s third win coming back from 15 points or more down.

Victor Wembanyama made that possible with a 34-point triple-double, his first of the season, leading the Spurs past the Kings.

WEMBY'S SUNDAY TRIPLE-DOUBLE:



👽 34 PTS (64.7 FG%)

👽 14 REB

👽 11 AST (career high)

👽 3 BLK

👽 5 3PM@spurs get the huge road win in Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/cEjlImx2Pq — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2024

This was a hot shooting night for San Antonio, which hit a franchise record 23 3-pointers and, for the night, was 23-of-46 from beyond the arc. Besides Wemby, the Spurs also had a big night from Julian Champagnie, who scored 19 points and added eight rebounds, plus Devin Vassell had 21 points off the bench.

The Kings moved Malik Monk into the starting lineup for the first time and he scored 19, while DeMar DeRozan had 28, Domantas Sabonis 25 and De’Aaron Fox at scored 23 with nine assists. Still, it was not enough, and the Kings have dropped 6-of-7.