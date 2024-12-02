 Skip navigation
Watch Victor Wembanyama put together 34-point triple-double, lifting Spurs past Kings

  
Published December 2, 2024 02:02 AM
San Antonio Spurs v Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after the Spurs made a basket against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at Golden 1 Center on December 01, 2024 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Spurs are a come-from-behind team. As noted by Paul Garcia, of The Spot Up substack and podcast focused on the Spurs, San Antonio is a come-from-behind team. They came from 17 down to beat the Sacramento Kings on the road Sunday, the team’s third win coming back from 15 points or more down.

Victor Wembanyama made that possible with a 34-point triple-double, his first of the season, leading the Spurs past the Kings.

This was a hot shooting night for San Antonio, which hit a franchise record 23 3-pointers and, for the night, was 23-of-46 from beyond the arc. Besides Wemby, the Spurs also had a big night from Julian Champagnie, who scored 19 points and added eight rebounds, plus Devin Vassell had 21 points off the bench.

The Kings moved Malik Monk into the starting lineup for the first time and he scored 19, while DeMar DeRozan had 28, Domantas Sabonis 25 and De’Aaron Fox at scored 23 with nine assists. Still, it was not enough, and the Kings have dropped 6-of-7.

