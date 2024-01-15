Wembanyama reportedly plans to be in All-Star Saturday Skills Challenge

Over the past decade, NBA All-Star Saturday night — the Dunk Contest, the 3-Point Shootout, the Skills Challenge — passed Sunday’s All-Star Game as the best part of the weekend. It’s more entertaining and you see the players going all-in on trying to win (something you absolutely do not see Sunday).

To that end, Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama plans to participate in the Skills Challenge on Saturday night, reports Shams Chrania of The Athletic.

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama plans to commit to participate in the Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/YJjVjZFGoN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2024

Wembanyama has the skills to compete in this event — his handles, passing and 3-point shooting are otherworldly for a 7'5" 20-year-old. While the Skills Challenge has been a team event in recent years (the Jazz won it on their home court last year), big men have been winners in the past, including Domantas Sabonis (2021), Bam Adebayo (2020), Kristaps Porzingis (2017) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2016).

Wembanyama is averaging 19.4 points and 10.2 rebounds a game, but his bigger impact has been on the defensive end where he is averaging 3.1 blocks a game.

Wembanyama will undoubtedly be invited to play in Friday night’s Rising Stars Challenge, but being on Saturday night — live from Lucas Oil Stadium — is a much bigger platform and the league will want this future star front and center. Wembanyama is currently eighth in the fan voting for the frontcourt for Sunday’s All-Star Game. He would need to be a coach’s selection as a reserve, and that is a longshot, as well as he has played this season.

The NBA will make sure we get plenty of Wembanyama during All-Star weekend, that you can bet the rent on.

