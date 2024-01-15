 Skip navigation
Wembanyama reportedly plans to be in All-Star Saturday Skills Challenge

  
Published January 15, 2024 02:54 PM
Chicago Bulls v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 13: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the game against the Chicago Bulls on January 13, 2024 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photos by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Over the past decade, NBA All-Star Saturday night — the Dunk Contest, the 3-Point Shootout, the Skills Challenge — passed Sunday’s All-Star Game as the best part of the weekend. It’s more entertaining and you see the players going all-in on trying to win (something you absolutely do not see Sunday).

To that end, Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama plans to participate in the Skills Challenge on Saturday night, reports Shams Chrania of The Athletic.

Wembanyama has the skills to compete in this event — his handles, passing and 3-point shooting are otherworldly for a 7'5" 20-year-old. While the Skills Challenge has been a team event in recent years (the Jazz won it on their home court last year), big men have been winners in the past, including Domantas Sabonis (2021), Bam Adebayo (2020), Kristaps Porzingis (2017) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2016).

Wembanyama is averaging 19.4 points and 10.2 rebounds a game, but his bigger impact has been on the defensive end where he is averaging 3.1 blocks a game.

Wembanyama will undoubtedly be invited to play in Friday night’s Rising Stars Challenge, but being on Saturday night — live from Lucas Oil Stadium — is a much bigger platform and the league will want this future star front and center. Wembanyama is currently eighth in the fan voting for the frontcourt for Sunday’s All-Star Game. He would need to be a coach’s selection as a reserve, and that is a longshot, as well as he has played this season.

The NBA will make sure we get plenty of Wembanyama during All-Star weekend, that you can bet the rent on.

