What NBA Games are on this week? Schedule, scores TV channels, tip-off, how to watch

While Jimmy Butler trade talk seems to be sucking all the air out of the room — even if there may not be a trade for him — there are plenty of good games to catch this week.

Full NBA National TV schedule

For games Jan. 6-12 | All times Eastern



Suns at 76ers

Time: Mon., 7 pm ET

TV: NBA TV

Why you watch: To see if Phoenix’s new starting lineup works. The Suns have dropped four straight and 7-of-8, are three games below .500 and, if the postseason began today, wouldn’t even make the play-in. Phoenix needs a shakeup, and a trade doesn’t appear to be happening, so the big change is Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic being sent to the bench and replaced by rookie Ryan Dunn plus veteran big Mason Plumlee in the starting five. Phoenix will test that lineup against a Sixers team that just went 4-2 on a six-game road trip, including beating Boston on Christmas Day.

Heat at Kings

Time: Mon., 10 pm ET

TV: NBA TV

Why you watch: To see if Miami can start to turn things around. The Heat have suspended star Jimmy Butler for seven games for asking for a trade “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team.” In the first game after the suspension, the Heat got blown out at home by the Utah Jazz. Will getting out of Miami and a little time start to turn things around on the court? Sacramento is a sign of a shake up working, the Kings have won four in a row for interim coach Doug Christie.

Lakers at Mavericks

Time: Tue., 7:30 pm ET

TV: TNT

Why you watch: Because the Lakers are playing good basketball right now. In the 10 games since LeBron James returned from a foot injury, the Lakers are 7-3 with the sixth-ranked offense and a solid defense (13th) in that stretch. A key part of this run is moving Max Christie into the starting lineup, providing needed defense and shooting — the Lakers are 8-4 since J.J. Redick made him a starter. The Mavericks are still without Luka Doncic (calf strain).

Celtics at Nuggets

Time: Tue., 10 pm ET

TV: TNT

Why you watch: Nikola Jokic vs. the Boston defense. It’s the matchup some of us expected to see in the Finals last June, but Denver didn’t get enough from the guys around Jokic then. They don’t get it consistently now. The Celtics are slumping a little, having gone 5-5 in their last 10, with the Christmas Day loss to Philadelphia and Sunday’s loss to Oklahoma City making one wonder if this team is vulnerable this season.

Thunder at Cavaliers

Time: Wed., 7 pm ET

TV: ESPN

Why you watch: This could be an NBA Finals preview. The conference leaders and two best records in the NBA this season are going head-to-head. More than that, it’s a test of Cleveland’s league-best offense against Oklahoma City’s league-best defense — one that held Boston to 27 points in the second half on Sunday. With that win over the Celtics, the Thunder are on a 15-game win streak (which was interrupted by the NBA Cup championship game to the Bucks, but that doesn’t count in the record books). The Cavaliers have won 10 straight. Something has to give.

Spurs at Bucks

Time: Wed., 9:30 pm ET

TV: ESPN

Why you watch: Victor Wembanyama vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo. Wembanyama doesn’t back down from challenges. He just played Nikola Jokic in back-to-back games, and in them Wemby combined for 55 points, 41 rebounds, and six blocks. Milwaukee needs to find its footing again, having lost four of five games, most of those to lottery-bound teams.

Timberwolves at Magic

Time: Thu., 7 pm ET

TV: NBA TV

Why you watch: A frustrated Anthony Edwards might go off again. Edwards is understandably frustrated with the stagnant Minnesota offense, and going up against the athletic and physical Magic defense will clog things up even more. In the face of that, Edwards tends to lash out in points, like the 53 he dropped on the Pistons last week (Minnesota still lost that game).

53 POINTS. (career high)

10 THREES.



Anthony Edwards left it all on the floor in Detroit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bx5uADak31 — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2025

Pelicans at 76ers

Time: Fri., 7 pm ET

TV: NBA TV

Why you watch: To see what Pelicans players your team should trade for. Every player — except maybe Herb Jones or Trey Murphy III — on the Pelicans is available in a trade. Watching their games is like a trip to Target, one-stop shopping. As noted above, you can also tune in because the 76ers are playing well and are relatively healthy.

