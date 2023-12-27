 Skip navigation
WHAT?!?! Watch Collin Sexton with bounce-to-self 360 dunk in game

  
Published December 27, 2023 09:43 AM
Utah Jazz v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 26: Colin Sexton #2 of the Utah Jazz drives to the basket during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 26, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Does Collin Sexton want to be in the Dunk Contest?

The Jazz guard got a chance to show off on a breakaway and put up one of the most technically difficult dunks we’ve seen — a bounce-to-self inverse 360 slam. During a close game.

Watch that again. That is ridiculous.

Sexton got a little more space with Talen Horton-Tucker out with a foot injury and took advantage putting up 20 points in Utah’s 130-118 win over San Antonio. Lauri Markkanen played one of his best games of the year with 31 points and 12 rebounds going against Victor Wembanyama.

