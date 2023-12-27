WHAT?!?! Watch Collin Sexton with bounce-to-self 360 dunk in game

Does Collin Sexton want to be in the Dunk Contest?

The Jazz guard got a chance to show off on a breakaway and put up one of the most technically difficult dunks we’ve seen — a bounce-to-self inverse 360 slam. During a close game.

Collin Sexton bounces it to himself for the self lob! 😲



📲 https://t.co/zV136vkRBz pic.twitter.com/UVTfE0diYn — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2023

Watch that again. That is ridiculous.

Sexton got a little more space with Talen Horton-Tucker out with a foot injury and took advantage putting up 20 points in Utah’s 130-118 win over San Antonio. Lauri Markkanen played one of his best games of the year with 31 points and 12 rebounds going against Victor Wembanyama.