NFL
Washington Commanders
Brandon Sosna
BS
Brandon
Sosna
Report: Commanders working to hire Lions executive Brandon Sosna
The Commanders are working to hire Lions executive Brandon Sosna for a high-ranking, front-office role, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Brandon Sosna
WAS
Front Office
Commanders hire Sosna of VP of football operations
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
NFL teams ‘formulate strategy’ based on schedule
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
Cardinals-Rams, Falcons-Commanders among games in Saturday pool for Week 17
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Commanders sign Damiere Byrd
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL regrets
