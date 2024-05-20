 Skip navigation
Toronto Raptors fantasy basketball season recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180
With new sponsor and same determination, Katherine Legge looking for redemption at Indy 500
General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
U.S. Open final qualifying locations and results for Pinehurst No. 2

Jokic’s teammates ‘let him down’ vs. Timberwolves
nbc_pft_draftbreakthrough_240520.jpg
PFT Draft: Who needs to break through this season?
nbc_pft_otto_240520.jpg
Honoring the legacy of Jim Otto

Toronto Raptors fantasy basketball season recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180
With new sponsor and same determination, Katherine Legge looking for redemption at Indy 500
General Views of Pinehurst No2 Course
U.S. Open final qualifying locations and results for Pinehurst No. 2

Jokic’s teammates ‘let him down’ vs. Timberwolves
nbc_pft_draftbreakthrough_240520.jpg
PFT Draft: Who needs to break through this season?
nbc_pft_otto_240520.jpg
Honoring the legacy of Jim Otto

Brandon Sosna

Brandon
Sosna

Report: Commanders working to hire Lions executive Brandon Sosna
The Commanders are working to hire Lions executive Brandon Sosna for a high-ranking, front-office role, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
NFL teams ‘formulate strategy’ based on schedule
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
Cardinals-Rams, Falcons-Commanders among games in Saturday pool for Week 17
Commanders sign Damiere Byrd
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL regrets