Marshon Lattimore wants to prove himself to Commanders

The Commanders advanced to the NFC Championship Game last season, but it wasn’t because their midseason trade for cornerback Marshon Lattimore was a home run.

Lattimore was dealing with a hamstring injury when he was acquired from the Saints and was inactive for four games before making his Washington debut. He was back on the injured list after two games and missed the final two weeks of the regular season before returning for the playoffs.

When Lattimore was in the lineup, he didn’t play as well as he has in the past and that’s left him with a clear goal for the 2025 season. Lattimore is healthy after the extended break and said on Wednesday that he wants to “prove that they made the right decision” by trading for him.

“Just the burst,” Lattimore said, via the team’s website. “Just getting all my breaks. I was dealing with a hamstring, and that takes a lot out of you. It takes a long time to heal. I was just trying to battle through that, but now, since I got a full offseason, I feel explosive.”

Getting the Lattimore of old in the secondary this season would be a case of better late than never for the Commanders and it would make them a tougher team to throw against this time around.