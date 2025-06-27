Cesar Ruiz: Saints QB competition truly fun to see

Many people outside of New Orleans may be underwhelmed by the competitors for the Saints’ quarterback job, but one of the players charged with blocking for them thinks there’s a lot to like.

Spencer Rattler and 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough are thought to have the best chance to wind up with the job and right guard Cesar Ruiz said that “it’s great because it’s two young guys who are both gonna leave their footprint somehow, someway in the NFL.”

“Two different quarterbacks, right? Everybody has their superpower,” Ruiz said on NFL Network. “Everybody is good at their thing. Spencer has something, and I’m like, hey, he got that. Tyler will come in there, and I’m like, ‘Hey, this is just talent.’ When you see two talented guys just competing, it’s truly fun to see.”

Rattler didn’t play all that well when given a chance to start last season and Shough had plenty of experience on the college level, but Ruiz said his draft status “doesn’t mean you have to push him in there and play.” If the Saints don’t agree with his assessment of how Rattler has looked, Shough could still wind up as the man in Week One but it’s a good bet that both guys are going to get chances at some point before the year is out.