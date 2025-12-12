 Skip navigation
Kyle Pitts scores third TD to get Atlanta within 28-26 of Bucs

  
Published December 11, 2025 11:21 PM

Kyle Pitts is having a career night, keeping the Falcons in Thursday Night Football.

The Falcons tight end scored his third touchdown on a spectacular catch that has drawn the Falcons to within 28-26 of the Bucs after a failed 2-point play.

Pitts has 10 catches for 152 yards and his three touchdowns tonight are only one short of his season career-best four touchdowns in 2024. His touchdowns have covered 8, 17 and 7 yards.

Dee Alford’s interception of Baker Mayfield at the Atlanta 33 set up the 10-play touchdown drive.

The Falcons caught a rare break on the drive when Darnell Mooney had the ball punched out by Lavonte David. The ball was surrounded by Bucs, but it somehow squirted back into the arms of Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil.

Atlanta has 18 penalties for 115 yards and a turnover tonight.