Bijan Robinson’s TD draws Falcons to within 28-20 of Bucs

After Bijan Robinson fumbled on the Falcons’ previous possession, he scored a touchdown to get his team back in the game.

Robinson’s 6-yard run, followed by an incompletion on the 2-point attempt, has the Falcons within 28-20 of the Bucs with 9:37 to play in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons went 65 yards in eight plays after the Bucs had converted Robinson’s fumble into a Chris Godwin touchdown and two-point conversion.

David Sills had a 20-yard reception and Kyle Pitts an 18-yarder on the drive. Pitts has eight receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Robinson has eight catches for 82 yards and 15 carries for 76 yards and the touchdown, but the fumble looms large.

The Falcons have 17 penalties for 110 yards.