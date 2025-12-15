 Skip navigation
Matt LaFleur on Micah Parsons: It doesn’t look good; I’ll leave it at that

  
Published December 14, 2025 08:54 PM

PFT reported that the initial diagnosis of Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons’ left knee revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Coach Matt LaFleur didn’t confirm the bad news after Sunday’s 34-26 loss to the Broncos, but what he did say gives Packers fans no hope of a different diagnosis.

“It doesn’t look good. I’ll leave it at that,” LaFleur said.

Parsons will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm.

He was injured on a non-contact play with 44 seconds in the third quarter when he tried to change directions while chasing Bo Nix.

Packers receiver Christian Watson was ruled out with a chest injury and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

LaFleur called it a “double whammy,” losing key players as well as the game.

“You don’t wish that on anybody,” LaFleur said. “It’s obviously tough. We all know what kind of player he is, and the impact he’s had on our football team. To lose someone like that, it’s tough. But no one is going to feel sorry for us. We need to find a way. Guys have to rally around each other.”