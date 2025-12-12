 Skip navigation
Bucs turn Atlanta turnover into Chris Godwin’s first TD of season

  
Published December 11, 2025 10:54 PM

What can go wrong has for the Falcons tonight, much of it their own doing.

The Falcons have 16 penalties for 110 yards, with A.J. Terrell cited four times for defensive pass interference, including one that was declined. Terrell’s most recent penalty came against Mike Evans at the Atlanta 5-yard line, with the 10-yard penalty helping set up Chris Godwin’s first touchdown of the season.

Godwin caught a 3-yard pass from Baker Mayfield for the score and then had the 2-point conversion reception to give the Bucs a 28-14 lead with 13:34 left in the fourth quarter.

The Bucs needed only four plays to go 25 yards after safety Christian Izien forced a Bijan Robinson that Jacob Parrish recovered.

Mayfield now has 257 yards passing and two touchdowns, and Evans has six catches for 132 yards.