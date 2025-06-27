 Skip navigation
49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir arrested

  
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Multiple reports say police approached a group of people and saw a gun in a parked car. When they asked the man with the keys to hand them over, that man threw the keys to Lenoir, who refused to allow the officers to have access to the car.

The precise charges Lenoir is facing is unclear. According to TMZ.com, the charge is resisting a peace officer. According to NBCBayArea.com, the charge is obstruction of justice.

The 49ers drafted Lenoir out of Oregon in the fifth round in 2021. After mostly being a backup defensive back and special teams player as a rookie, he has started for the last three years. In November, Lenoir signed a five-year, $92 million contract extension.