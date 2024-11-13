Report: 49ers, CB Deommodore Lenoir agree to five-year, $92 million extension

The 49ers have reached agreement on a five-year, $92 million extension with cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Lenoir, 25, was in the final year of his deal making $3.116 million in base salary this season.

The 49ers made him a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he has started 41 games and appeared in 15 others. For his career, Lenoir has totaled 233 tackles, including nine for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack, 23 passes defensed and six interceptions.

His career took off last season when the 49ers moved him into the slot, and he made 84 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions.

This season, Lenoir has 53 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He also scooped and scored on a special teams played, returning the fumble 61 yards for his first career touchdown.