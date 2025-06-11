Commanders sign special teams ace Jeremy Reaves to extension

Washington is keeping one of their key special teams players around for another year.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Commanders have signed special teams ace Jeremy Reaves to a one-year contract extension.

Reaves was previously under contract through 2025.

Reaves, 28, has been with Washington since 2018 after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with Philadelphia. He’s become a critical special teams piece for the club, earning an All-Pro berth as a special teams player in 2022. Last season, he was on the field for 68 percent of Washington’s special teams snaps.

Reaves has recorded 128 total tackles with five passes defensed and an interception in 64 career games with 11 starts.