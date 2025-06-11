 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Noah Brown carted off at Commanders practice

  
Published June 11, 2025 02:19 PM

The Commanders will be waiting for word about wide receiver Noah Brown’s condition after Wednesday’s practice.

Multiple reporters who were at the session passed along word that Brown had to be carted off the field after going down during the team’s minicamp. There is no word on the exact nature of the injury at this point.

Brown joined the Commanders last year and re-signed with the team this offseason. Brown had 35 catches for 453 yards, including a game-winning Hail Mary against the Bears, before suffering a season-ending kidney injury.

The Commanders were already without Terry McLaurin because he opted not to report to minicamp while pushing for a new contract. They’ll hope to iron that out by training camp and they’ll be hoping that Brown is well enough to be back on the field at that point as well.