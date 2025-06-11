Noah Brown carted off at Commanders practice

The Commanders will be waiting for word about wide receiver Noah Brown’s condition after Wednesday’s practice.

Multiple reporters who were at the session passed along word that Brown had to be carted off the field after going down during the team’s minicamp. There is no word on the exact nature of the injury at this point.

Brown joined the Commanders last year and re-signed with the team this offseason. Brown had 35 catches for 453 yards, including a game-winning Hail Mary against the Bears, before suffering a season-ending kidney injury.

The Commanders were already without Terry McLaurin because he opted not to report to minicamp while pushing for a new contract. They’ll hope to iron that out by training camp and they’ll be hoping that Brown is well enough to be back on the field at that point as well.