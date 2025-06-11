Saquon Barkley tops NFLPA player sales list

It’s been a very good year for Saquon Barkley.

On top of everything else he achieved in his first season with the Eagles, Barkley finished the period of March 1, 2024 through February 28, 2025 as the top player in NFLPA-licensed products.

He’s the first running back to top the list since Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in 2017.

Here’s the full top 20:

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles.

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs.

3. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles.

4. Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders.

5. C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans.

6. Josh Allen, QB, Bills.

7. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Lions.

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions.

9. Micah Parsons, LB, Cowboys.

10. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings.

11. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs.

12. Jordan Love, QB, Packers.

13. Caleb Williams, QB, Bears.

14. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals.

15. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers.

16. T.J. Watt, DE, Steelers.

17. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys.

18. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens.

19. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers.

20. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions.

The debut of Daniels at No. 4 makes him the highest first-year player since Tua Tagovailoa in 2021.

Mahomes has landed in the top five for seven straight years.