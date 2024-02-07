 Skip navigation
NFLCincinnati BengalsDan Pitcher

Dan
Pitcher

NFL: AUG 03 Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
Zac Taylor: I’m excited for Dan Pitcher to increase his role on our staff
The Bengals have made it official, announcing that they’ve promoted Dan Pitcher from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.
Rex Burkhead announces his retirement
Free agency impacting ceilings for Higgins, Ridley
Peter King forms his NFL all-time 53-man roster
Kings coach Mike Brown says leaving Fox, Sabonis off All-Star team a ‘glaring wrongdoing’
Marvin Lewis joins Raiders as assistant head coach
Bengals confident Sam Hubbard will “revert” back to form after postseason surgery