Report: Joe Burrow could miss several weeks with turf toe, torn ligaments

The Bengals may be without starting quarterback Joe Burrow for several weeks.

Burrow, who left today’s game against the Jaguars with a toe injury, has turf toe with torn ligaments, according to Jeremy Rauch of Fox 19.

The report says the expectation is that Burrow will miss several weeks.

That would be a big loss for the Bengals, who are 2-0, in sole possession of first place in the AFC North, and optimistic that they can be Super Bowl contenders this season.

After Burrow left today’s game, Jake Browning came in and scored the game-winning touchdown. The Bengals may need Browning to find a way to win for several weeks while Burrow recovers.