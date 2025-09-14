 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Joe Burrow could miss several weeks with turf toe, torn ligaments

  
Published September 14, 2025 06:15 PM

The Bengals may be without starting quarterback Joe Burrow for several weeks.

Burrow, who left today’s game against the Jaguars with a toe injury, has turf toe with torn ligaments, according to Jeremy Rauch of Fox 19.

The report says the expectation is that Burrow will miss several weeks.

That would be a big loss for the Bengals, who are 2-0, in sole possession of first place in the AFC North, and optimistic that they can be Super Bowl contenders this season.

After Burrow left today’s game, Jake Browning came in and scored the game-winning touchdown. The Bengals may need Browning to find a way to win for several weeks while Burrow recovers.