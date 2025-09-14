Charley Hull wins after Jeeno Thitikul’s shocking four-putt bogey on last

The LPGA would’ve had its first repeat winner of the season, if not for a shocking four-putt by the world No. 1.

Jeeno Thitikul’s four-putt on the par-5 18th hole Sunday at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which included two misses from 5 feet or fewer, resulted in a bogey and ensured Charley Hull, with a closing birdie, as the 25th different winner on the tour in as many events this year.

Thitikul hit the final green at TPC River’s Bend in Hamilton, Ohio, in two shots before running a 50-foot putt for eagle about 5 feet by. She then powered her birdie putt through the break and 3 feet past.

“She just absolutely crushed it,” said Golf Channel analyst Morgan Pressel.

Thitikul, who ranks fourth on the LPGA in strokes gained putting, still had a chance at a likely playoff, but she pushed her par putt before tapping in the gutting bogey to drop to 19 under.

“Unbelievable,” said Golf Channel announcer Grant Boone.

Hull took a while to hit her winning putt, even backing off once, before converting the deciding birdie to win by a shot at 20 under. Both Hull, who led by two at the turn, and Thitikul shot 4-under 68 in the final round.

“I wasn’t really watching her putt for birdie because I thought she was going to hole it,” Hull said. “I guess it’s not over until the fat lady sings, but I was shaking over that last putt because I just didn’t expect it.”

TWO-SHOT SWING on the 72nd hole. 😳



Charley Hull makes birdie for the victory while Jeeno Thitikul bogeys. pic.twitter.com/GMindAABcl — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 14, 2025

Lottie Woad finished third, two shots back, while Nelly Korda, who birdied the 11th hole to get within two of the lead, slipped to T-5, five behind.