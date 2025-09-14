 Skip navigation
Ryder Cup - Team Europe Practice
European Ryder Cup team using VR headsets to prepare for Bethpage noise and insults
nbc_cyc_beyondthepodium_250914.jpg
Jonas Vingegaard confirmed as overall winner of Vuelta a España after more protests
Zahid Valencia
Zahid Valencia wins first wrestling world title with historically dominant scores

nbc_nfl_prescottsound_250914.jpg
Dak: Win was 'epitome' of Schottenheimer's style
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell: 'The train keeps rolling'
nbc_nfl_nevrabelsound_250914.jpg
Vrabel 'excited' for his players after win vs. MIA

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ryder Cup - Team Europe Practice
European Ryder Cup team using VR headsets to prepare for Bethpage noise and insults
nbc_cyc_beyondthepodium_250914.jpg
Jonas Vingegaard confirmed as overall winner of Vuelta a España after more protests
Zahid Valencia
Zahid Valencia wins first wrestling world title with historically dominant scores

nbc_nfl_prescottsound_250914.jpg
Dak: Win was ‘epitome’ of Schottenheimer’s style
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell: ‘The train keeps rolling’
nbc_nfl_nevrabelsound_250914.jpg
Vrabel ‘excited’ for his players after win vs. MIA

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Charley Hull wins after Jeeno Thitikul’s shocking four-putt bogey on last

  
Published September 14, 2025 05:40 PM

The LPGA would’ve had its first repeat winner of the season, if not for a shocking four-putt by the world No. 1.

Jeeno Thitikul’s four-putt on the par-5 18th hole Sunday at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which included two misses from 5 feet or fewer, resulted in a bogey and ensured Charley Hull, with a closing birdie, as the 25th different winner on the tour in as many events this year.

Thitikul hit the final green at TPC River’s Bend in Hamilton, Ohio, in two shots before running a 50-foot putt for eagle about 5 feet by. She then powered her birdie putt through the break and 3 feet past.

“She just absolutely crushed it,” said Golf Channel analyst Morgan Pressel.

Thitikul, who ranks fourth on the LPGA in strokes gained putting, still had a chance at a likely playoff, but she pushed her par putt before tapping in the gutting bogey to drop to 19 under.

“Unbelievable,” said Golf Channel announcer Grant Boone.

Hull took a while to hit her winning putt, even backing off once, before converting the deciding birdie to win by a shot at 20 under. Both Hull, who led by two at the turn, and Thitikul shot 4-under 68 in the final round.

“I wasn’t really watching her putt for birdie because I thought she was going to hole it,” Hull said. “I guess it’s not over until the fat lady sings, but I was shaking over that last putt because I just didn’t expect it.”

Lottie Woad finished third, two shots back, while Nelly Korda, who birdied the 11th hole to get within two of the lead, slipped to T-5, five behind.