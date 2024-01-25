Zac Taylor: I’m excited for Dan Pitcher to increase his role on our staff

The Bengals have made it official, announcing that they’ve promoted Dan Pitcher from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

Pitcher has been with the Bengals since 2016, beginning as an offensive assistant. He was retained under head coach Zac Taylor in 2019 as assistant quarterbacks coach before being promoted to QBs coach in 2020 — just before the team drafted Joe Burrow.

“I’m excited for Dan and his opportunity to increase his role on our staff,” head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “He has excelled in his job of helping develop our quarterbacks over the past five years. He has been a top contributor to our scheme and that role will now increase. I look forward to seeing him continue to grow in this new position.”

Taylor serves as the offensive play-caller in Cincinnati. Still, the offensive coordinator role is still crucial for implementing the team’s scheme.

“I couldn’t be more excited and energized by this opportunity,” Pitcher said. “I love this organization and am so grateful to Mike Brown, the Brown and Blackburn families, Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor. That they see me fit for this responsibility means the world to me, and I will work tirelessly to provide every ounce of value I can to this team.”

Pitcher did receive interest from other teams as an offensive coordinator candidate, but elected to stay with Cincinnati and continue to work with Burrow.

“Our relationship is as good as it gets,” Burrow said. “I wouldn’t be the player I am today without him. He’s been preparing for this for years. He takes his job very seriously and does it with a lot of passion.”

Former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was named head coach of the Titans earlier this week.