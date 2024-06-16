Chiefs DT Isaiah Buggs faces another criminal charge

The Chiefs’ unusual offseason continues.

PFT has confirmed that defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been arrested, again. This time, he’s charged with domestic violence/burglary. (Ryan Phillips of Tuscaloosa Patch had it first, as best we can tell.)

Court records show a $5,000 bond. It’s not clear whether he has been released from custody.

Buggs was charged last month with a pair of misdemeanors in an animal cruelty case. His lawyer argued that the prior charges were part of an ongoing “subversive campaign” to force the closure of a hookah lounge Buggs that owns in Tuscaloosa.

The 27-year-old Buggs was a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in 2019. He has spent time with the Raiders and Lions. He joined the Kansas City practice squad in January, and has since been signed to the 90-man roster.

The Chiefs have had multiple off-field issues this year, led by eight pending felony charges against receiver Rashee Rice arising from a street-racing incident in Dallas.