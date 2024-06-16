Chiefs DT Isaiah Buggs faces another criminal charge

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falconstamperingv2_240614.jpg
Breaking down Falcons tampering investigation
nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_240614.jpg
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falconstamperingv2_240614.jpg
Breaking down Falcons tampering investigation
nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_240614.jpg
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs DT Isaiah Buggs faces another criminal charge

  
Published June 16, 2024 12:28 PM

The Chiefs’ unusual offseason continues.

PFT has confirmed that defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been arrested, again. This time, he’s charged with domestic violence/burglary. (Ryan Phillips of Tuscaloosa Patch had it first, as best we can tell.)

Court records show a $5,000 bond. It’s not clear whether he has been released from custody.

Buggs was charged last month with a pair of misdemeanors in an animal cruelty case. His lawyer argued that the prior charges were part of an ongoing “subversive campaign” to force the closure of a hookah lounge Buggs that owns in Tuscaloosa.

The 27-year-old Buggs was a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in 2019. He has spent time with the Raiders and Lions. He joined the Kansas City practice squad in January, and has since been signed to the 90-man roster.

The Chiefs have had multiple off-field issues this year, led by eight pending felony charges against receiver Rashee Rice arising from a street-racing incident in Dallas.