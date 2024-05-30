Chiefs DL Isaiah Buggs arrested, released in animal cruelty case

Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs turned himself into the Tuscaloosa County (Alabama) Jail on Thursday, a day after two misdemeanor warrants were filed against him. He was booked and released on $600 bond.

Buggs now faces a June 13 court hearing.

WBRC released video of reporter Bryan Henry asking Buggs for a comment after his release from jail. Buggs put his hand on the camera and said “Don’t walk up in front of me.”

Tuscaloosa police accuse Buggs of mistreating two dogs. A gray and white pit bull and a black rottweiler were found in a screened-in back porch rented by Buggs with no access to food or water, according to court documents.

Both dogs appeared malnourished and neglected, and the residence appeared to be abandoned. The pit bull eventually was euthanized.

Buggs’ agent, Trey Robinson, has denied the charges and alleges his client is a victim of an ongoing “subversive campaign” to force the closure of the hookah lounge Buggs owns in Tuscaloosa.

Buggs, 27, signed a futures contract with the Chiefs in February after spending time on their practice squad late last season.