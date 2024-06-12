 Skip navigation
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

  
Published June 12, 2024 05:56 PM

The Chargers have a head coach who likes to attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. Not surprisingly, he’s had his team attacking the offseason that way, too.

Appearing on Jim Rome’s show, veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa described the overall atmosphere during the OTA process.

“We’re locked in,” Bosa said. “Everybody’s really on the details. It’s been real serious. You know, it’s been a pretty intense OTAs for what I’ve went through the last so many years. We’ve been getting a lot of reps in. Really competing out there. So I think the vibe is really good.”

At the risk of being labeled a snitch, does anyone think the Chargers have been competing without contact? Every team has contact. Some teams get busted for it, like the Lions last week.

Given the NFL Players Association’s reported plan to propose dramatic changes to the offseason program, the union should be aggressively enforcing the rules. Frankly, any such witch hunt would likely result in the detection of 30 or more witches.