Tom Brady might use the UFL Championship as a non-televised practice game

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falconstamperingv2_240614.jpg
Breaking down Falcons tampering investigation
nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_240614.jpg
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falconstamperingv2_240614.jpg
Breaking down Falcons tampering investigation
nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_240614.jpg
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tom Brady might use the UFL Championship as a non-televised practice game

  
Published June 16, 2024 08:52 AM

On Saturday, we pointed out that Tom Brady will be present in St. Louis today, with the assignment from his $37.5 million-per-year employer to hand out the UFL Championship MVP trophy. It would make sense for him to be using the Fox game as a way to better prepare himself for his first season of calling NFL games.

Maybe he will.

In response to our X post on the matter, Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com said that Brady “probably is” calling the game. But not for TV.

It makes sense for him to do that. If he’s already going to be giving up Father’s Day to be in St. Louis for the game, why not use it as a way to practice what he always preaches about hard work and commitment and doing what’s hard and such?

It would be great to hear him do the game. And it would generate bigger ratings for Fox.

Of course, it would also be the first opportunity for social media to sink its jagged teeth into Tom’s neck. After what’s happened to Tony Romo in recent years, Fox surely is sensitive to the possibility that Brady will become a pin cushion for criticism.

The next question is whether Brady will work the Fox preseason game — Saints at 49ers, on August 18. Fox has touted the Week 1 Cowboys-Browns game as his debut. While it would be useful for Brady to work a live game before 30 million tune in for Week 1, Fox might not want to run the risk that his dry run goes over like his live roast: Many people will watch it, and Brady will regret doing it.

For now, keep your eyes peeled for Brady in St. Louis today. If anyone at the game sees him in a booth with a headset, snap a photo and send it in.