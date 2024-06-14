 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders
nbc_pft_chiefsrings_240614.jpg
Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings appear to have a typo

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense

June 14, 2024 09:23 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore how Rome Odunze will benefit learning from D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen and discuss why the Bears offense has all the potential in the world with Caleb Williams.
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders
5:00
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders
nbc_pft_chiefsrings_240614.jpg
3:44
Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings appear to have a typo
How Eagles might've benefited from ATL tampering
8:24
How Eagles might’ve benefited from ATL tampering
nbc_pft_whiparound_240614.jpg
4:06
PFT Whiparound: Campbell signing, Kamara absent
How Chiefs' offense has taken strides to improve
8:45
How Chiefs’ offense has taken strides to improve
How Lawrence deal affects the QB market
16:06
How Lawrence deal affects the QB market
Analyzing timing of Lawrence's extension
15:06
Analyzing timing of Lawrence’s extension
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
14:32
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
4:35
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
5:21
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_nfllogos_240613.jpg
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL images we’d want as the logo
Inside top 10 of Simms' QB Countdown
4:09
Inside top 10 of Simms’ QB Countdown
