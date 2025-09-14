Joe Burrow leaves locker room in a boot and on crutches

Joe Burrow had an MRI during Sunday’s game, and the Bengals surely know by now what it revealed about the star quarterback’s left toe injury. Coach Zac Taylor, though, provided no update after the 31-27 win over the Jaguars.

“Nothing right now to be truthful with you,” Taylor said. “We got such a tight game I didn’t get all the information yet, so no where to start for me right now.”

Reporters, though, saw Burrow leave the Bengals locker room with a boot on his left foot and on crutches.

The Bengals (2-0) play the Vikings next Sunday.

Burrow was hurt on a sack by Arik Armstead with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter. He went 7-of-13 for 76 yards and a touchdown, a 4-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase.