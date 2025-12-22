Mike Tomlin has 200 career wins, 19 seasons with a .500 or better record

The Steelers took home a big win from Detroit today, and Mike Tomlin added to his list of career achievements.

The win was Tomlin’s 200th victory as an NFL head coach. It also guaranteed that the Steelers will have a winning record this season, meaning Tomlin has now been .500 or better in all 19 seasons of his coaching career.

Tomlin is now 200-124-2 in his head coaching career, counting the playoffs. He’s the 11th head coach in NFL history with 200 wins, and at age 53 he’s the third-youngest coach to reach the 200-win mark, with only Hall of Famers Curly Lambeau and Don Shula doing it at a younger age.

With 19 seasons finishing .500 or better, Tomlin has tied Marty Schottenheimer for the fourth-most such seasons in NFL history. Only Shula with 24, Andy Reid with 23 and Bill Belichick with 21 have had more.

Only a few weeks ago, Pittsburgh fans chanting “Fire Tomlin” were the talk of the NFL. Today Pittsburgh fans may be reflecting on how fortunate they’ve been to have Tomlin as their team’s head coach for 19 years.