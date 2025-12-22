 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin has 200 career wins, 19 seasons with a .500 or better record

  
Published December 21, 2025 08:51 PM

The Steelers took home a big win from Detroit today, and Mike Tomlin added to his list of career achievements.

The win was Tomlin’s 200th victory as an NFL head coach. It also guaranteed that the Steelers will have a winning record this season, meaning Tomlin has now been .500 or better in all 19 seasons of his coaching career.

Tomlin is now 200-124-2 in his head coaching career, counting the playoffs. He’s the 11th head coach in NFL history with 200 wins, and at age 53 he’s the third-youngest coach to reach the 200-win mark, with only Hall of Famers Curly Lambeau and Don Shula doing it at a younger age.

With 19 seasons finishing .500 or better, Tomlin has tied Marty Schottenheimer for the fourth-most such seasons in NFL history. Only Shula with 24, Andy Reid with 23 and Bill Belichick with 21 have had more.

Only a few weeks ago, Pittsburgh fans chanting “Fire Tomlin” were the talk of the NFL. Today Pittsburgh fans may be reflecting on how fortunate they’ve been to have Tomlin as their team’s head coach for 19 years.