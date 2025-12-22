Bears, 49ers clinch playoff spots thanks to the Lions’ loss

It has been a very good weekend for the Bears.

Their comeback from 10 points down to beat the Packers on Saturday night ensured they’d head into Week 17 in first place in the NFC North and they now know that they will be in the playoffs regardless of what happens in the final two weeks of the regular season. Their ticket to the postseason was punched when the Lions lost to the Steelers 29-24 on Sunday.

They weren’t the only team celebrating the Lions’ failure to score in the final seconds. The 49ers are also officially in the playoffs regardless of what happens against the Colts on Monday night or in their final two games.

While they don’t need a win on Monday to make the playoffs, it would give them a chance to end the season as the top seed in the NFC. They face the Bears and Seahawks in the final two weeks of the season and winning out will leave them atop both the NFC West and the entire conference. The Bears will clinch the NFC West with one more win, but will need help to wind up as the No. 1 seed.

Sunday’s loss was painful for the Lions, but it did not eliminate them from playoff contention. If they win out and the Packers lose out, the Lions will go to the playoffs as a wild card.