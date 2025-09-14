Jake Browning’s TD run with 18 seconds left gives Bengals 31-27 win

The Bengals lost star quarterback Joe Burrow, and his backup, Jake Browning, threw three interceptions. The Bengals still won.

Browning scored on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds left to give the Bengals a come-from-behind 31-27 victory over the Jaguars. It was the only lead Cincinnati had all day.

The Bengals now are 2-0, and the Jaguars fell to 1-1.

The Jaguars had a chance to put away the Bengals with 3:46 remaining, while holding a 27-24 lead. On fourth-and-5 from the Cincinnati 7, Trevor Lawrence hit Brian Thomas in the hands at the 2. Thomas dropped the pass.

The Bengals then marched 92 yards in 15 plays, eating up 3:24 of the final 3:42. Mike Gesicki didn’t get in on second down after bobbling a pass from Browning, stopping a yard short of the goal line after a 2-yard gain.

Browning then ran it in on third down.

Burrow went 7-of-13 for 76 yards and a touchdown, a 4-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase, before departing 8:36 remaining in the second quarter. Burrow injured his left toe on a sack by Arik Armstead and di not return.

Browning went 21-of-32 for 241 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Chase caught 14 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown, and Tee Higgins had three receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars outgained the Bengals 423 to 350.

Lawrence was 25-of-43 for 294 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.