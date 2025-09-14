Report: Joe Burrow has MRI on toe, using a scooter

The Bengals have not yet officially ruled out Joe Burrow yet, but it does not sound as if the quarterback will return today.

Burrow left with a left toe injury in the second quarter.

Joe Danneman of Fox 19 reports Burrow has had imaging in the in-stadium MRI room and was using a one-legged scooter to return to the locker room. He was not putting any weight on his left leg.

Burrow went 7-of-13 for 76 yards and a touchdown, a 4-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase, before departing 8:36 remaining in the second quarter. Burrow was injured on a sack by Arik Armstead.

Jake Browning has replaced Burrow and has thrown a touchdown and two interceptions as the Bengals trail the Jaguars 24-17 late in the third quarter.