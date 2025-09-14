 Skip navigation
Bengals rule out Joe Burrow

  
Published September 14, 2025 03:27 PM

The Bengals have ruled out Joe Burrow for the rest of today.

It seemed obvious the quarterback wasn’t returning as he limped to the training room in the second quarter. According to a report, Burrow since has undergone imaging in the in-stadium MRI room and was using a one-legged scooter to keep weight off his left toe.

Burrow went 7-of-13 for 76 yards and a touchdown, a 4-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase, before departing 8:36 remaining in the second quarter. Burrow was injured on a sack by Arik Armstead.

Jake Browning has replaced Burrow and has completed 11 of 15 passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions. His 42-yard touchdown throw to Tee Higgins has the Bengals tied with the Jaguars 24-24 headed into the fourth quarter.

Ja’Marr Chase has 11 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.