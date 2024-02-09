2024 Super Bowl Commercials: See which commercials have already been released

This Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada. While fans around the country will be tuning in to watch the game, many will be also be watching for the commercials.

A 30-second ad spot during this year’s Super Bowl will cost $7 million, which equates to more than $233,333 per second. Some companies have already released their commercials prior to the game in an effort to build some buzz ahead of kickoff. Here are some of those ads that are already available to view online.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024: TV channel, live stream info, kick off time and more for Chiefs vs 49ers game

Budweiser Clydesdales

A Super Bowl staple, Anheuser-Busch’s minute-long commercial features their famed Clydesdale horses. In this ad, a blizzard shuts down the highways, leaving the Clydesdales responsible for delivering a shipment of Budweiser to a local bar.

Bud Light

The Bud Light genie grants wishes in this ad, which features appearances from Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning, platinum recording artist Post Malone, and UFC CEO Dana White.

BIC Lighters

BIC called up Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson and Martha Stewart for their 30-second spot for the EZ Reach lighter.

BMW

At 80 years old, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken stars in BMW’s Super Bowl ad, which features an appearance from Usher, who will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Coors Light

The Coors Light Chill Train, driven by LL Cool J, rolls through town to deliver ice cold beers, with Grammy Award winning artist and Yellowstone actress Lainey Wilson also making an appearance.

E*TRADE

The E*TRADE baby, who made his Super Bowl debut back in 2008, returns this year while playing pickleball with a friend.

Oikos Yogurt

Martin Lawrence and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe are out on the golf course in the yogurt brand’s Super Bowl ad this year.

Popeyes

Actor and comedian Ken Jeong wakes up after spending years in a cryogenic tank to find out about Popeyes new wings.

Michelob Ultra

The low-calorie beer calls on soccer star Lionel Messi to lead the way in their Super Bowl ad, which also features Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino.