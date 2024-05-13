 Skip navigation
Bucs sign CB Andrew Hayes, RB Ramon Jefferson

  
Published May 13, 2024 11:15 AM

The Buccaneers made a couple of tweaks to their roster after this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The team announced that they have signed cornerback Andrew Hayes and running back Ramon Jefferson after they took part in the minicamp on a tryout basis. They waived cornerback Quandre Mosely and guard Logan Stenberg to make room for the two newcomers.

Hayes wasn’t drafted after finishing his college time at Central Arkansas in 2023. He had 28 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defensed during his senior season.

Jefferson played for Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen at Kentucky after stints at three other schools. He ran 28 times for 184 yards in his final year with the Wildcats.