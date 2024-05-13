 Skip navigation
Adonai Mitchell chose No. 10 because 10 receivers were drafted ahead of him

  
Published May 13, 2024 10:51 AM

Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was “just kinda pissed” after being the 11th wide receiver to be drafted this year and he’s found a way to ensure that he won’t have to look far for a way to use that as motivation on the field.

Mitchell wore No. 5 at Texas, but quarterback Anthony Richardson has that number in Indianapolis. That left Mitchell with a choice and he said at the team’s rookie minicamp that he “was up late just thinking about” his new number before finally settling on No. 10 to serve as a reminder of his place in the wide receiver draft order.

“Nobody got a name, nobody got a face,” Mitchell said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I’m not bitter about it or anything like that. Definitely, congratulations and happy for the people that got picked, but at the end of the day, it was between me and them, and they got picked. It’s all motivation.”

Mitchell isn’t the first player to try to use their draft status as fuel for on-field success. If he can follow through, he and the Colts will share the last laugh.