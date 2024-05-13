 Skip navigation
Lions sell out season tickets for 2024

  
Published May 13, 2024 11:08 AM

The Lions sold out their season tickets ahead of the 2023 season and all those fans saw the team win the NFC North on their way to the NFC Championship Game, so it’s no surprise that interest in the team remains just as high.

The team announced on Monday that they have sold out of season tickets for 2024 as well. Single-game tickets will go on sale after the regular season schedule is announced on Wednesday.

If there was any reason to doubt that the Lions would have the same success at the box office, it would be that they raised ticket prices by an average of 30 percent for the coming season. Some seats saw even bigger upticks in price, but any complaints about that decision didn’t lead to a shortfall in customers.

The Lions will have home games against the Bears, Packers, Vikings, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans, Bills, and Buccaneers this season.