2025 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More

The NFL playoffs are still weeks away, but it’s never too early to start thinking about draft season. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 NFL Draft

When is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 and goes through Saturday, April 26.

Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held around Lambeau Field and its adjacent Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Who is eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft?

According to NFL.com:

“To be eligible for the draft, players must have been out of high school for at least three years and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season. Underclassmen and players who have graduated before using all their college eligibility may request the league’s approval to enter the draft early.

Players are draft-eligible only in the year after the end of their college eligibility.

Before the draft, NFL Player Personnel staff members confirm the eligibility of draft prospects; that means researching the college backgrounds of approximately 3,000 college players each year.”

How is the draft order determined?

Every year, the team that finishes the regular season with the worst record receives the No. 1 overall pick, the team with the second-worst record, receives the No. 2 overall pick and so on.

As long as there are no trades (which there usually are), each of the seven rounds starts with the team that finished with the worst record and culminates with the Super Bowl champs.

What is the order for the 2025 NFL Draft?

﻿PICK TEAM NOTE 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 2 Cleveland Browns 3 New York Giants 4 Las Vegas Raiders 5 Tennessee Titans 6 New England Patriots 7 New York Jets 8 Carolina Panthers 9 Dallas Cowboys 10 Cincinnati Bengals 11 New Orleans Saints 12 Chicago Bears 13 Miami Dolphins 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15 Indianapolis Colts 16 San Francisco 49ers 17 Seattle Seahawks 18 Los Angeles Rams 19 Denver Broncos 20 Atlanta Falcons 21 Arizona Cardinals 22 Washington Commanders 23 Houston Texans 24 Baltimore Ravens 25 Los Angeles Chargers 26 Green Bay Packers 27 Philadelphia Eagles 28 Minnesota Vikings 29 Pittsburgh Steelers 30 Buffalo Bills 31 Detroit Lions 32 Kansas City Chiefs

How many rounds are in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds.

How many picks are in the 2025 NFL Draft?

There will be a total of 256 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Has the No. 1 overall pick ever been traded?

The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft has been traded 14 times, including twice in 1984.

1967: Colts acquired it from Saints; drafted DT Bubba Smith

1968: Vikings acquired it from Giants; drafted OT Ron Yary

1974: Cowboys acquired it from Oilers; drafted DE Ed Jones

1975: Falcons acquired it from Colts; drafted QB Steve Bartkowski

1978: Oilers acquired it from Bucs; drafted RB Earl Campbell

1984: Patriots acquired it from Bengals (which got it from Bucs); drafted WR Irving Fryar

1990: Colts acquired it from Falcons; drafted QB Jeff George

1991: Cowboys acquired it from Patriots; drafted DT Russell Maryland

1995: Bengals acquired it from Panthers; drafted RB Ki-Jana Carter

1997: Rams acquired it from Jets; drafted OT Orlando Pace

2001: Falcons acquired it from Chargers; drafted QB Michael Vick

2016: Rams acquired it from Titans; drafted QB Jared Goff

2023: Panthers acquired it from Bears; drafted QB Bryce Young

Has a team ever drafted first overall in back-to-back years?

A team has drafted first overall in back-to-back years seven times. The Cleveland Browns have done it twice (1999-00 and 2017-18).

1936-37 Philadelphia Eagles

Jay Berwanger, HB, Chicago



Sam Francis, FB, Nebraska

1939-40 Chicago Cardinals

Ki Aldrich, C, TCU



George Cafego, HB, Tennessee

1976-77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lee Roy Selmon, DE, Oklahoma



Ricky Bell, HB, USC

1994-95 Cincinnati Bengals

Dan Wilkinson, DT, Ohio State



Ki-Jana Carter, RB, Penn State

1999-00 Cleveland Browns

Tim Couch, QB, Kentucky



Courtney Brown, DE, Penn State

2017-18 Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M



Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2021-22 Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson



Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Who are the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Connor Rogers has three QBs being selected in the first round of his most recent mock draft:

Cam Ward, Miami

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

We will not know until April 26, 2025.