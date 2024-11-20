2025 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More
The NFL playoffs are still weeks away, but it’s never too early to start thinking about draft season. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 NFL Draft
When is the 2025 NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 and goes through Saturday, April 26.
Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held around Lambeau Field and its adjacent Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Who is eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft?
According to NFL.com:
“To be eligible for the draft, players must have been out of high school for at least three years and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season. Underclassmen and players who have graduated before using all their college eligibility may request the league’s approval to enter the draft early.
Players are draft-eligible only in the year after the end of their college eligibility.
Before the draft, NFL Player Personnel staff members confirm the eligibility of draft prospects; that means researching the college backgrounds of approximately 3,000 college players each year.”
How is the draft order determined?
Every year, the team that finishes the regular season with the worst record receives the No. 1 overall pick, the team with the second-worst record, receives the No. 2 overall pick and so on.
As long as there are no trades (which there usually are), each of the seven rounds starts with the team that finished with the worst record and culminates with the Super Bowl champs.
What is the order for the 2025 NFL Draft?
|PICK
|TEAM
|NOTE
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|Cleveland Browns
|3
|New York Giants
|4
|Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|Tennessee Titans
|6
|New England Patriots
|7
|New York Jets
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|9
|Dallas Cowboys
|10
|Cincinnati Bengals
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|12
|Chicago Bears
|13
|Miami Dolphins
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|15
|Indianapolis Colts
|16
|San Francisco 49ers
|17
|Seattle Seahawks
|18
|Los Angeles Rams
|19
|Denver Broncos
|20
|Atlanta Falcons
|21
|Arizona Cardinals
|22
|Washington Commanders
|23
|Houston Texans
|24
|Baltimore Ravens
|25
|Los Angeles Chargers
|26
|Green Bay Packers
|27
|Philadelphia Eagles
|28
|Minnesota Vikings
|29
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|30
|Buffalo Bills
|31
|Detroit Lions
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
How many rounds are in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds.
How many picks are in the 2025 NFL Draft?
There will be a total of 256 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Has the No. 1 overall pick ever been traded?
The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft has been traded 14 times, including twice in 1984.
1967: Colts acquired it from Saints; drafted DT Bubba Smith
1968: Vikings acquired it from Giants; drafted OT Ron Yary
1974: Cowboys acquired it from Oilers; drafted DE Ed Jones
1975: Falcons acquired it from Colts; drafted QB Steve Bartkowski
1978: Oilers acquired it from Bucs; drafted RB Earl Campbell
1984: Patriots acquired it from Bengals (which got it from Bucs); drafted WR Irving Fryar
1990: Colts acquired it from Falcons; drafted QB Jeff George
1991: Cowboys acquired it from Patriots; drafted DT Russell Maryland
1995: Bengals acquired it from Panthers; drafted RB Ki-Jana Carter
1997: Rams acquired it from Jets; drafted OT Orlando Pace
2001: Falcons acquired it from Chargers; drafted QB Michael Vick
2016: Rams acquired it from Titans; drafted QB Jared Goff
2023: Panthers acquired it from Bears; drafted QB Bryce Young
Has a team ever drafted first overall in back-to-back years?
A team has drafted first overall in back-to-back years seven times. The Cleveland Browns have done it twice (1999-00 and 2017-18).
1936-37 Philadelphia Eagles
- Jay Berwanger, HB, Chicago
- Sam Francis, FB, Nebraska
1939-40 Chicago Cardinals
- Ki Aldrich, C, TCU
- George Cafego, HB, Tennessee
1976-77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Lee Roy Selmon, DE, Oklahoma
- Ricky Bell, HB, USC
1994-95 Cincinnati Bengals
- Dan Wilkinson, DT, Ohio State
- Ki-Jana Carter, RB, Penn State
1999-00 Cleveland Browns
- Tim Couch, QB, Kentucky
- Courtney Brown, DE, Penn State
2017-18 Cleveland Browns
- Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
- Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2021-22 Jacksonville Jaguars
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
Who are the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Connor Rogers has three QBs being selected in the first round of his most recent mock draft:
Cam Ward, Miami
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?
We will not know until April 26, 2025.