2025 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More

  
Published November 20, 2024 01:52 PM
Hunter, Jeanty lead CFB award predictions
November 20, 2024 09:24 AM
Pro Football Focus runs through the outlooks for some of the biggest college football awards, breaking down the races for the Heisman Trophy and Doak Walker Award, among others.

The NFL playoffs are still weeks away, but it’s never too early to start thinking about draft season. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 NFL Draft

When is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 and goes through Saturday, April 26.

Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held around Lambeau Field and its adjacent Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Who is eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft?

According to NFL.com:

“To be eligible for the draft, players must have been out of high school for at least three years and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season. Underclassmen and players who have graduated before using all their college eligibility may request the league’s approval to enter the draft early.

Players are draft-eligible only in the year after the end of their college eligibility.

Before the draft, NFL Player Personnel staff members confirm the eligibility of draft prospects; that means researching the college backgrounds of approximately 3,000 college players each year.”

How is the draft order determined?

Every year, the team that finishes the regular season with the worst record receives the No. 1 overall pick, the team with the second-worst record, receives the No. 2 overall pick and so on.

As long as there are no trades (which there usually are), each of the seven rounds starts with the team that finished with the worst record and culminates with the Super Bowl champs.

What is the order for the 2025 NFL Draft?

﻿PICK TEAM NOTE
1 Jacksonville Jaguars
2 Cleveland Browns
3 New York Giants
4 Las Vegas Raiders
5 Tennessee Titans
6 New England Patriots
7 New York Jets
8 Carolina Panthers
9 Dallas Cowboys
10 Cincinnati Bengals
11 New Orleans Saints
12 Chicago Bears
13 Miami Dolphins
14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 Indianapolis Colts
16 San Francisco 49ers
17 Seattle Seahawks
18 Los Angeles Rams
19 Denver Broncos
20 Atlanta Falcons
21 Arizona Cardinals
22 Washington Commanders
23 Houston Texans
24 Baltimore Ravens
25 Los Angeles Chargers
26 Green Bay Packers
27 Philadelphia Eagles
28 Minnesota Vikings
29 Pittsburgh Steelers
30 Buffalo Bills
31 Detroit Lions
32 Kansas City Chiefs

How many rounds are in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds.

How many picks are in the 2025 NFL Draft?

There will be a total of 256 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Has the No. 1 overall pick ever been traded?

The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft has been traded 14 times, including twice in 1984.

1967: Colts acquired it from Saints; drafted DT Bubba Smith

1968: Vikings acquired it from Giants; drafted OT Ron Yary

1974: Cowboys acquired it from Oilers; drafted DE Ed Jones

1975: Falcons acquired it from Colts; drafted QB Steve Bartkowski

1978: Oilers acquired it from Bucs; drafted RB Earl Campbell

1984: Patriots acquired it from Bengals (which got it from Bucs); drafted WR Irving Fryar

1990: Colts acquired it from Falcons; drafted QB Jeff George

1991: Cowboys acquired it from Patriots; drafted DT Russell Maryland

1995: Bengals acquired it from Panthers; drafted RB Ki-Jana Carter

1997: Rams acquired it from Jets; drafted OT Orlando Pace

2001: Falcons acquired it from Chargers; drafted QB Michael Vick

2016: Rams acquired it from Titans; drafted QB Jared Goff

2023: Panthers acquired it from Bears; drafted QB Bryce Young

Has a team ever drafted first overall in back-to-back years?

A team has drafted first overall in back-to-back years seven times. The Cleveland Browns have done it twice (1999-00 and 2017-18).

1936-37 Philadelphia Eagles

  • Jay Berwanger, HB, Chicago
  • Sam Francis, FB, Nebraska

1939-40 Chicago Cardinals

  • Ki Aldrich, C, TCU
  • George Cafego, HB, Tennessee

1976-77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Lee Roy Selmon, DE, Oklahoma
  • Ricky Bell, HB, USC

1994-95 Cincinnati Bengals

  • Dan Wilkinson, DT, Ohio State
  • Ki-Jana Carter, RB, Penn State

1999-00 Cleveland Browns

  • Tim Couch, QB, Kentucky
  • Courtney Brown, DE, Penn State

2017-18 Cleveland Browns

  • Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
  • Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2021-22 Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
  • Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Who are the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Connor Rogers has three QBs being selected in the first round of his most recent mock draft:

Cam Ward, Miami

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

We will not know until April 26, 2025.