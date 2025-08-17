 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Broncos sign FB Adam Prentice

  
Published August 17, 2025 05:39 PM

Fullback Adam Prentice played for Sean Payton in New Orleans and he has a chance to do the same in Denver.

The Broncos announced Prentice’s signing on Sunday. Guard Nick Gargiulo was placed on injured reserve after being injured in Saturday’s game against the Cardinals.

Prentice initially signed with the Broncos after going undrafted in 2021, but moved on to the Saints as a waiver claim at the end of the summer. Prentice appeared in 48 games for New Orleans over the last four seasons and ran nine times for 26 yards while catching eight passes for 37 yards. He also played regularly on special teams and had 16 tackles.

The Broncos also have fullback Michael Burton on their 90-man roster.