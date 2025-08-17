Broncos sign FB Adam Prentice

Fullback Adam Prentice played for Sean Payton in New Orleans and he has a chance to do the same in Denver.

The Broncos announced Prentice’s signing on Sunday. Guard Nick Gargiulo was placed on injured reserve after being injured in Saturday’s game against the Cardinals.

Prentice initially signed with the Broncos after going undrafted in 2021, but moved on to the Saints as a waiver claim at the end of the summer. Prentice appeared in 48 games for New Orleans over the last four seasons and ran nine times for 26 yards while catching eight passes for 37 yards. He also played regularly on special teams and had 16 tackles.

The Broncos also have fullback Michael Burton on their 90-man roster.